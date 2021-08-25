Madhya Pradesh: MLA reprimands officials over soybean crop survey

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA Manoj Chawla from Alot assembly constituency in Ratlam district lashed out at the officials engaged in the crop damaged survey in the area.

MLA Chawla took a review meet of all the departments under the Alot assembly constituency here at the Tehsil office. In the meet, discussion mainly on survey work being conducted for the damage caused by yellow mosaic in soybean crops is being done. Chawla has expressed his deep displeasure over the agriculture officers and revenue officers.

MLA Chawla said that he himself have been roaming in the fields for over a one month. At the same time, even after spending huge sum by the government, the PHE department has expressed displeasure over the non-implementation of Nal Jal schemes.

Lapses in Nal Jal Mission

Making strong remarks during the meeting, Chawla said that the roads in the village have been dug by the contractor, but repairing has not been done and neither tap connections have been provided at all places nor the pipeline has been laid as per the prescribed standard. In the meeting, all the employees of the department were directed that whenever they go to the village, they must take feedback about the tap water schemes. The amount should be paid to the contractor only after being completely satisfied with the work, while the gaushalas operating in the assembly area were also asked to monitor continuously. Alot janpad panchayat CEO was directed to provide adequate facilities in the gaushalas through gram panchayat secretaries.

Ayushman Cards, Vaccination Maha abhiyan 2.0

He ordered that a campaign to expedite making of Ayushman Cards be launched. At the same time he asked that adequate publicity should be done for the Vaccination Maha abhiyan 2.0 to be held on August 25 and 26. BMO Abdul Qadri said that 26,000 vaccine doses have been made available under the Maha Abhiyan.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Meeting on Chhabin of Shri Dharma Sthan Rakshak Mandal Dhar held

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 01:08 AM IST