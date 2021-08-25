Madhya Pradesh: Meeting on Chhabin of Shri Dharma Sthan Rakshak Mandal Dhar held

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting on Chhabin of Shri Dharma Sthan Rakshak Mandal Dhar was held here on Tuesday. The Chhabina (religious procession) of Shri Dhareshwar Mahadev Temple Dhar is carried out by Shri Dharma Sthan Rakshak Mandal Samiti, Dhar, following its age-old tradition in Dhar. This year it is slated to be taken out from Dhareshwar Temple Dhar on September 6 at 04:00 pm.

Committee office bearer of patron Dwarka Agrawal, president Dr Sharad Vijayvargiya, vice president Bhagwan Das Malviya, general secretary Gyanendra Tripathi, Navneet Jain, Ishwar Thakur, treasurer Balveer Arora (Pappu), secretary Advocate Ajay Singh Thakur, Rajesh Mishra, Chhotelal Dod were present in the meeting.

In the meeting, the working president of the committee Dr Manohar Singh Thakur, who died while serving during the first wave of corona was remembered. Committee members paid floral tribute and observed two minute silence in his memory.

After that, keeping in view the corona epidemic, this year also Baba Dharnath's Chhabina was enshrined in a palanquin with religious fervour, the youth of the Manjhi community carried Baba's palanquin bare on the shoulder. After taking the city tour, Baba will know the condition of the people of Dhar city during Dharnath city visit, informed the secretary of the committee, Advocate Ajay Singh Thakur.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 01:03 AM IST