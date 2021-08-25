Madhya Pradesh: Jab job to be held in 300 centres on August 25, 180 centres on August 26

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Shivraj Singh Verma shared information about the Vaccination Maha Abhiyan 2.0 with media persons on Monday.

He said that the campaign will be run in the district on August 25 and 26. For this campaign, 300 vaccination centres have been set up to ensure that 45 % of the remaining people of the district get vaccination, said collector.

He exhorted, “Everyone should contribute their part in this campaign so that the remaining people also get the anti-corona vaccine to ward off the possibility of a possible third wave of corona in the district.”

He told that out of 9,18, 900 people in the district, 4, 99, 548 people have received the first dose of anti-corona vaccine. The second dose of vaccine has also been administered to 68,082 people.

The district administration, along with the members of the Crisis Management Committee and the field staff, is making special efforts to spread the information about this campaign to the people.

The government staff are going door-to-door surveying the people, they are also inviting the people to get jabbed by giving kanku-rice (traditional mode of initiation) to the vaccination centre.

During this, collector informed that on August 25, the first and second vaccination doses would be administered at 300 centres in the district. On August 26, this work will be done at 180 centres.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Soybean crop inspected

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 12:58 AM IST