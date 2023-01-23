e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: MLA lays foundation stone of works worth Rs 4.40 crore in Sanawad

Madhya Pradesh: MLA lays foundation stone of works worth Rs 4.40 crore in Sanawad

Announces Rs 1 lakh for renovation of Hanuman temple at Akya village, Rs 5 lakh for construction of community building

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, January 23, 2023, 12:26 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo |
Follow us on

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Local MLA Sachin Birla laid the foundation stone of infrastructure works under PM Jal Jeevan Mission worth Rs 4.40 crore in Akya, Okhla and Chainpura villages of Barwaha tehsil of Khargone district. Addressing a gathering, the MLA said that Jal Jeevan Mission was introduced by the Modi-government in order to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual tap connections to all households. The central, as well as state government is committed to supplying safe drinking water to each household in every village of the state, said Birla.

Under the scheme, huge drinking water tanks, door-to-door pipeline, filter plant and boundary wall would be constructed.  Apart from which, MLA also laid foundation stone of Shiv Temple in Okhala village and community building in Okhaleshwar temple. He also announced to give Rs 1 lakh for renovation of Hanuman temple at Akya village, Rs 5 lakh for construction of Community building in the village. During which, BJP district general secretary Mahim Thakur, rural mandal president Laxman Kag, Narhari Dangi and a large number of villagers were also present.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Rs 131 lakh approved for constructing new SDM office in Sanawad
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Vehicle carrying eight cattle illegally seized, driver held in Soyatkalan

Madhya Pradesh: Vehicle carrying eight cattle illegally seized, driver held in Soyatkalan

Madhya Pradesh: Forest officials seize large quantity of wood, illegal planer machines in Sendhwa

Madhya Pradesh: Forest officials seize large quantity of wood, illegal planer machines in Sendhwa

Madhya Pradesh: Students take pledge to protect wildlife, forest at Anubhuti Camp in Mundi

Madhya Pradesh: Students take pledge to protect wildlife, forest at Anubhuti Camp in Mundi

Madhya Pradesh: Sickle cell anemia camp held at SL Memorial School in Guna

Madhya Pradesh: Sickle cell anemia camp held at SL Memorial School in Guna

Madhya Pradesh: MLA lays foundation stone of works worth Rs 4.40 crore in Sanawad

Madhya Pradesh: MLA lays foundation stone of works worth Rs 4.40 crore in Sanawad