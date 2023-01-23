Madhya Pradesh: MLA lays foundation stone of works worth Rs 4.40 crore in Sanawad

FP Photo |

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Local MLA Sachin Birla laid the foundation stone of infrastructure works under PM Jal Jeevan Mission worth Rs 4.40 crore in Akya, Okhla and Chainpura villages of Barwaha tehsil of Khargone district. Addressing a gathering, the MLA said that Jal Jeevan Mission was introduced by the Modi-government in order to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual tap connections to all households. The central, as well as state government is committed to supplying safe drinking water to each household in every village of the state, said Birla.

Under the scheme, huge drinking water tanks, door-to-door pipeline, filter plant and boundary wall would be constructed. Apart from which, MLA also laid foundation stone of Shiv Temple in Okhala village and community building in Okhaleshwar temple. He also announced to give Rs 1 lakh for renovation of Hanuman temple at Akya village, Rs 5 lakh for construction of Community building in the village. During which, BJP district general secretary Mahim Thakur, rural mandal president Laxman Kag, Narhari Dangi and a large number of villagers were also present.

