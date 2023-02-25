Madhya Pradesh: MLA inaugurates development works during Vikas Yatra

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): BJP led Vikas Yatra, which began on Sant Ravidas Jayanti, covered various villages including Aarsi, Jamanya, Dalchiand Amba on Saturday.

MLA Sachin Birla laid the foundation stone for the construction of Manglik Bhawan to be built at a cost of Rs 3 Lakh in Aarsi village and beneficiaries of government schemes were given the benefits. Local residents complained of non-availability of ration shop (PDS) in the village due to which they are left with no option but to travel 5 km to Katora village for ration. On which, the MLA instructed officials for the arrangement of distribution of ration in the village within two days. The MLA announced Rs 3 lakh for the construction of a community hall for the tribal community in village Dalchi Bedipura.

He inaugurated a community hall for Gurjar community built at a cost of Rs 3 lakh in Selda village. He also laid the foundation stone of community buildings for Nayak and Gawli community.

Similarly, in Lachhora village, residents complained of difficulty in accessing PDS due to the non-availability of ration shop, on which the MLA instructed officials for availing ration shop in the village itself.

The MLA inaugurated the newly built Aganwadi Bhawan built at a cost of Rs 9.50 lakh at Nalvat village and community building at Rs 5 lakh at Amba village. The MLA laid the foundation stone of 33/11 KV capacity electric grid in village Amba at a cost of Rs. 2.39 crore. Janpad president Dinesh Saad, gram panchayat sarpanch Darbar Birde, local residents were also present on the occasion.