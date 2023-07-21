 Madhya Pradesh: Mithu Lal Jat Felicitated As Chittorgarh’s BJP President
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 21, 2023, 11:18 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Mithu Lal Jat Felicitated As Chittorgarh’s BJP President | Representative Image

Chittorgarh (Madhya Pradesh): In a felicitation ceremony held at Collectorate Chauraha, Mithu Lal Jat was honoured for his appointment as the BJP president of Chittorgarh district.

The event witnessed a large gathering of party supporters, local leaders and well-wishers, all eager to congratulate and extend support to the newly-appointed leader.

Mithu Lal Jat, a seasoned political figure with a history of dedicated service to the party and the community, received official appointment letter from the BJP's senior leadership.

The decision to appoint him as the district president was met with overwhelming approval from party members due to his impeccable track record and remarkable leadership skills, said former cabinet minister Srichand Kriplani.

Mithu Lal Jat expressed gratitude to the party leadership for entrusting him with the responsibility. He vowed to work tirelessly to strengthen party's presence in the district and address concerns of residents effectively.

