Madhya Pradesh: Missing Dhar man found dead in Indore after his wife asked boyfriend to kill husband

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A dead body of a Dhar-based man, who had been missing for five days, was found in Indore on Thursday. Investigation revealed that his wife, along with her boyfriend, planned the murder.

The missing man was identified as Javed Khan (35) resident of Rajkumar Nagar Bank, Dhar road.

As per report of Nai Duniya, the police investigation revealed that Javed's wife, Rukhsana had an extra-marital affair with Saddam and the duo wished to live together. So, she allegedly planned her husband's murder with her boyfriend. To mislead the police, Rukhsana had even registered a missing complaint for her husband.

The police were able to track down the location of Javed's phone and took Saddam into custody, who at first denied being involved in the murder but later confessed to the crime. Saddam revealed that Rukhsana had asked him to get Javed out of the way. So, he, along with his aide Shakir, allegedly murdered Javed in the rickshaw. The dead body was then thrown in an empty field.

The police have registered a FIR against three people and have taken two into custody, including Rukhsana and Saddam. The investigation is ongoing, and more details are expected to emerge as the case progresses.