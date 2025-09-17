 JAYS Protests PM Narendra Modi’s Dhar Visit, Slams Celebrations Amid Tribal Grief
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreJAYS Protests PM Narendra Modi’s Dhar Visit, Slams Celebrations Amid Tribal Grief

JAYS Protests PM Narendra Modi’s Dhar Visit, Slams Celebrations Amid Tribal Grief

Activists of Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) staged a protest on Tuesday against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme in Dhar

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 11:43 PM IST
article-image
JAYS Protests PM Narendra Modi’s Dhar Visit, Slams Celebrations Amid Tribal Grief |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Activists of Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) staged a protest on Tuesday against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme in Dhar, questioning celebrations at a time when tribal families are mourning the deaths of infants at Indore’s MY Hospital.

JAYS national president advocate LokeshMujalda said, “Celebrating on the soil of Dhar while a tribal child’s corpse remains in memory is unbearable. Until justice is delivered, no one should celebrate on the corpse of a tribal child.”

Read Also
CM Mohan Yadav Launches ‘Swachhotsav’ With Cleanliness Drive At Indore's MY Hospital
article-image

Police stopped JAYS workers near Kalaria village under the Betma police station area while they were marching towards Dhar. Mujalda alleged the police blocked the road with a truck. “We tried to walk towards Dhar but they did not allow us to proceed further.

An ADM and SDM were on the spot to talk, but we only want justice for the infants. The MGM Medical College dean and MY Hospital superintendent Dr. Ashok Yadav must be suspended immediately,” he demanded.

FPJ Shorts
Asia Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table For Groups A And B
Asia Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table For Groups A And B
Sristi Hospitality Director Appeals NCLAT Against NCLT Approval Of Resolution Plan, Alleges Undervaluation Of Assets
Sristi Hospitality Director Appeals NCLAT Against NCLT Approval Of Resolution Plan, Alleges Undervaluation Of Assets
'I Was Not Feeling Any Pressure': Pakistan Bowler Haris Rauf Unfazed By Off-Field Drama After Win Over UAE In Asia Cup 2025; Video
'I Was Not Feeling Any Pressure': Pakistan Bowler Haris Rauf Unfazed By Off-Field Drama After Win Over UAE In Asia Cup 2025; Video
Maharashtra Leaders, Across Parties, Greet PM Modi On 75th Birthday; Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Unveils Namo Parks and Skill Development Initiatives
Maharashtra Leaders, Across Parties, Greet PM Modi On 75th Birthday; Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Unveils Namo Parks and Skill Development Initiatives

Mujalda appealed to JAYS workers in Dhar and adjoining areas to reach the Prime Minister’s programme and raise their voice. He said the group was carrying soil from Indore and Dhar to symbolise the plight of tribal infants who lost their lives.

He also criticised celebrations in Dhar under the banner of “Swasth Nari Sashakt Pariwar” and the launch of “Adi Seva Parv.” According to Mujalda, it was insensitive to showcase tribal culture while families were still grieving.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

JAYS Protests PM Narendra Modi’s Dhar Visit, Slams Celebrations Amid Tribal Grief

JAYS Protests PM Narendra Modi’s Dhar Visit, Slams Celebrations Amid Tribal Grief

PM MITRA Park Will Enhance State’s Reputation Globally, Says CM Mohan Yadav In Indore

PM MITRA Park Will Enhance State’s Reputation Globally, Says CM Mohan Yadav In Indore

Indore's Sri Aurobindo Group Organises Health Camp

Indore's Sri Aurobindo Group Organises Health Camp

Indore: Share Trader Loses ₹1 Lakh Through Remote Access App

Indore: Share Trader Loses ₹1 Lakh Through Remote Access App

Madhya Pradesh: After Modi’s Call, BJP To Put Up Boards Of Swadeshi Items In Shops

Madhya Pradesh: After Modi’s Call, BJP To Put Up Boards Of Swadeshi Items In Shops