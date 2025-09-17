JAYS Protests PM Narendra Modi’s Dhar Visit, Slams Celebrations Amid Tribal Grief |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Activists of Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) staged a protest on Tuesday against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme in Dhar, questioning celebrations at a time when tribal families are mourning the deaths of infants at Indore’s MY Hospital.

JAYS national president advocate LokeshMujalda said, “Celebrating on the soil of Dhar while a tribal child’s corpse remains in memory is unbearable. Until justice is delivered, no one should celebrate on the corpse of a tribal child.”

Police stopped JAYS workers near Kalaria village under the Betma police station area while they were marching towards Dhar. Mujalda alleged the police blocked the road with a truck. “We tried to walk towards Dhar but they did not allow us to proceed further.

An ADM and SDM were on the spot to talk, but we only want justice for the infants. The MGM Medical College dean and MY Hospital superintendent Dr. Ashok Yadav must be suspended immediately,” he demanded.

Mujalda appealed to JAYS workers in Dhar and adjoining areas to reach the Prime Minister’s programme and raise their voice. He said the group was carrying soil from Indore and Dhar to symbolise the plight of tribal infants who lost their lives.

He also criticised celebrations in Dhar under the banner of “Swasth Nari Sashakt Pariwar” and the launch of “Adi Seva Parv.” According to Mujalda, it was insensitive to showcase tribal culture while families were still grieving.