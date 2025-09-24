Indore News: MY Hospital Keeps Casualty Gate Shut, Patient Stretchered Over Stairs |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Despite the JAYS protestors moving themselves away from the MY Hospital’s main gate, the administration continues to keep the emergency entry near the casualty ward closed, forcing patients to be brought in and out from the hospital’s main gate.

On Wednesday, a disturbing video from the hospital surfaced, showing a female patient with plaster on both legs being transferred on a stretcher with great difficulty and being carried over the staircase.

The video shows the ambulance carrying the patient stopping near the staircase and the hospital staff struggling to shift her onto the stretcher.

The woman, unable to move, was seen in distress as five to six staff members physically lifted her along with the stretcher and carried her over the steps to the hospital entrance.

The visuals have raised serious questions about the hospital management and patient care. Citizens expressed anger over the hospital administration’s insensitivity, pointing out that even after the protestors had stepped aside, the casualty gate remains locked, putting patients’ lives at risk.

The video was shot by JAYS protestor Pawan Dawar in which he can be heard explaining the condition of the patients at the hospital.