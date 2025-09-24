 Indore News: Drunk SUV Driver Hits Petrol Pump Employee, Arrested
A drunk SUV driver hit a petrol pump employee while fleeing from police checking late on Tuesday

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 11:28 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A drunk SUV driver hit a petrol pump employee while fleeing from police checking late on Tuesday. He was arrested within a few hours of the incident and booked on the charge of attempted murder. He is being questioned further.

The accused was identified as Sushil Tiwari, a resident of Nipania area of the city. He hails from Sidhi and has been staying in the area for the past few years.

A team from Vijay Nagar police station, deployed near Aeroplane Square behind Hotel Sayaji on Tuesday night, saw a SUV driver driving from Sayaji Square towards the checking point. After seeing the police personnel, he recklessly reversed his car, hitting the wall of a marriage garden, and fled.

The incident was captured on the CCTV installed at the petrol pump.

Vijay Nagar police station in charge, Chandrakant Patel, informed Free Press that Sushil was in an inebriated condition and he intentionally hit the employee to flee. He was booked under the relevant sections, including the charge of attempted murder. He will be produced before court on Thursday.  

Indore News: Drunk SUV Driver Hits Petrol Pump Employee, Arrested

