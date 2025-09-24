MP News: Finance Officers Should Not Be Made Witnesses In Embezzlement Cases

MP News: Finance Officers Should Not Be Made Witnesses To Embezzlement Cases | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The officials of the finance department and those of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) should not be made witnesses to the departmental inquire into the embezzlement of government funds and court cases.

The finance department has written to all government departments about it.

The State Financial Intelligence Cell analyses the withdrawals and payments by various departments.

The departments also do internal auditing of their accounts, and in the process, the cases of embezzlement of government funds crop up.

The finance department has said the departments should act on their own in such cases.

At the time of lodging a police complaint on the basis of such reports, an officer of the finance department, should not be made a witness.

The finance department has also said in case of any objection by the CAG office, and in case the department concerned finds the objection correct, it should recover the amount from the guilty official.

Treating CAG report as the basis of case in the court, the officer should not be called there.

According to reports, CAG reports and audit reports are being made the basis of the cases related to finance.

On the grounds of the reports, the officials of the finance department are required to go to the court as witnesses.

This is the reason that the finance department has written such a letter to other departments.