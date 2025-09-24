MP News: Relative Arrested For Raping 16-Year-Old Girl In Gwalior | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a distant relative in Gwalior. The accused lured her on pretext of visiting a temple, but took her to a nearby forest and sexually exploited her. He also recorded her obscene videos and used them to blackmail her.

According to reports, the crime took place in Chinaur area of Bhitarwar. The accused, Pawan Kushwaha, a distant relative of the victim, used to visit her house quite often. Kushwaha confessed his love to the minor and promised to marry her.

Further, when the minor was alone at her sister's house, Kushwaha seized the opportunity and allegedly exploited her sexually and recorded obscene videos. When the girl stopped meeting him, the accused began threatening to make the photos and videos viral.

The crime didn't end there. Kushwaha arrived on his bike and lured her with a promise of visiting the Dhumeshwar temple. Instead of heading to the religious site, he took her to a nearby forest, where he raped her again.

Petrified by the assault and blackmail, the girl confided to her family, who promptly lodged a formal complaint against the accused at Chinaur police station.

Acting swiftly upon the complaint, the police registered a case of rape under BNS and POCSO Act against the accused and launched a manhunt. An informer's tip led them to the residence of Kushwaha's brother-in-law in Chak Kishanpur village, where he was apprehended.

Station in-charge Shailendra Gurjar took immediate action and arrested the accused. In this regard, CSP Gwalior Robin Jain said, "The heinous crime was committed by the victim's distant relative, whom she had known for the last 2 years. The girl stayed in a hostel and was raped twice."