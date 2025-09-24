Indore News: Excise Raids In Rural Areas, Illicit Liquor & Goods Worth ₹1.75 Lakh Seized |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The State Excise Department carried out a major operation against illegal liquor on the orders of assistant excise commissioner Abhishek Tiwari on Wednesday.

The team led by flying squad in charge Kamlesh Solanki and with the guidance of ADEO Ashok Khatri and Ganpat Singh Dhund, conducted raids at various places in Mhow including BhondiyaTalab, Banjari, and Bhatkhedi.

During the raids, 10 cases were registered, out of which 8 were under sections 34(1) (A) and 34 (F) of the Excise Act, 1915. Two accused were arrested and later released on bail on the spot. In this action, 120 litres of locally made liquor and 1,500 kilograms of mahua lahan were seized, with a total market value of nearly Rs 1.75 lakh.

The illicit liquor and raw material were destroyed on the spot. The operation involved excise inspectors Meena Mal, Sunil Malviya, B.D. Ahirwar and Ashish Jain along with several excise constables whose contribution was significant.

Man arrested with brown sugar worth Rs 1.25 lakh

City crime branch took action against illegal drug trafficking and arrested a man identified as Bablu alias Vinod Bairagi, a resident of Labariya Bheru area of the city. During checking in MOG Lines, the police noticed the man acting suspiciously. On searching, over 12 grams of brown sugar worth nearly Rs 1.25 lakh in the international market was found hidden inside the compartment of his scooter.

The accused is a habitual offender with around 18 criminal cases registered against him. He was caught for allegedly selling and consuming narcotic substances. A case has been registered against him under section 8/21 of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway.

Read Also MP News: Over 71K Athletes Register For Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025

Man driving car using registration number of another car caught

The traffic police caught a car driver who had been using the registration number of another car on his car on Wednesday.

Subedar Arun Singh along with constables Shyam Markam and Vishnu Singh were managing traffic near Chandragupt Maurya Square when they stopped a car bearing the number MP09CU0610, which was unclear. On checking, it was found that the number actually belonged to another car.

The owner of that car confirmed that his vehicle was parked safely at home. Since the driver of the stopped car could not provide any satisfactory explanation, both the vehicle and the driver were handed over to Hira Nagar Police Station staff for further action against the violator.