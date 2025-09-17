Booze Under The Bags! ₹30 Lakh Liquor Seized Near MP's Betma | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown under the special drive launched by the State Excise Department, the officials seized a large consignment of illegal foreign liquor hidden under the bags of cattle feed in a mini truck on Wednesday. The truck driver managed to flee before the action near Betma on Dhar Road.

The action was conducted under the instructions of the assistant excise commissioner Abhishek Tiwari, with coordinated efforts from controller DeveshChaturvedi and deputy controller Manoj Agrawal and the team.

According to information received by excise sub-inspector Manish Rathore, a mini truck loaded with cattle feed was parked near Mehtwada village. It was suspected that the sacks of feed were being used to conceal liquor cartons. Acting swiftly, the excise team reached the location and conducted a search.

The officials were shocked to see boxes containing liquor bottles under the sacks of cattle feed. About 204 boxes of canned beer and 300 boxes of whisky, totalling 504 cartons of liquor were seized from the mini truck. The officials believed that the liquor was being transported to dry state Gujarat.

A case was registered against unknown accused under Sections 34(1) (a) and 34(2) of the MP Excise Act, 1915. Officials estimated the total market value of the seized liquor and the vehicle to be approximately Rs 40 lakh.

Assistant commissioner (Excise) Tiwari said that the crackdown reflects the department’s continued vigilance against illegal transportation of liquor, which not only causes revenue loss to the government but also poses risk to public safety.

The officer stated that efforts are ongoing to identify the persons behind the consignment. Also, the information about the vehicle owner is being gathered.