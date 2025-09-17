Indore's Sri Aurobindo Group Organises Health Camp |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sri Aurobindo Group organised a large-scale health camp at PM Mitra Park in Dhar, on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday reaffirming its ongoing commitment to public welfare and advanced healthcare access.

Expressing gratitude, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, during his address at the programme on Wednesday, appreciated founder chairman Dr Vinod Bhandari and the entire group for their commitment and even informed the PM about it.

185 doctors and staff treat 2,461 patients

Dr Bhandari stated that the mega health camp was organised, with the vision of providing better health to all. More than 185 doctors, surgeons and paramedical staff participated, with nearly 90 per cent being women doctors.

A total of 2461 patients suffering from various diseases were examined and treated. Serious patients were advised to consult nearby hospitals and different branches of Sri Aurobindo Group across cities.

Specialists like gynaecologists, paediatricians, cardiologists, radiologists, occupational therapists, psychiatrists, clinical psychologists, medical psychologists and endocrinologists participated in the camp.

On their arrival, the PM and CM were welcomed with placards. The camp focused on women and child health issues, conducting checks for oral, breast and cervical cancer.

Special emphasis was given to anaemia testing and sickle cell screening. Sessions on hygiene and nutrition were held, along with multiple tests like sonography, haemoglobin, X-ray, sugar, G6PD, TSH, Echo, Fibro Scan, BP, bone marrow density, mammography, pap smear, colposcopy, biopsy and advanced eye and oral tests.