Indore: India Posts Unveils Special Cover On Acharya Bhikshu |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Department of Posts unveiled a special cover on the occasion of the 300th birth anniversary of Acharya Bhikshu at the Philatelic Bureau of Indore GPO on Wednesday.

Munishri Arhant Kumarji and Munishri Jaideep Kumarji were specially present on this occasion. The programme was held under the chairmanship of Preeti Agarwal, postmaster general of Indore region. The chief guest was Siddharth Jain, additional collector.

At the beginning of the programme, senior vice president of Terapanth Sabha and chief coordinator of the programme, Ramesh Kothari, explained in detail about the importance of this special postal envelope, the influence of Dharma Sangh etc. and also thanked those who helped in this entire programme. Munishri Jaideep Kumar Ji said in his discourse that it is a special thing to unveil this special cover today in his birth anniversary year.

Presiding over the programme, Preeti Agarwal, explained the significance of the special cover and expressed gratitude to Munishree on behalf of the entire GPO family.

Siddharth Jain said that Acharya Bhikshu was an ideal personality and it is our duty to spread his dignity, discipline and ideals and this special cover will prove helpful in this.

Senior superintendent Post Office Indore City Division Shivanshu Kumar, assistant director of Regional Office DK Dongre, Praveen Shrivastava, Rajendra Vyas, Railway Post Office superintendent Umakant Shakyavar and other officers and employees of the Postal Department were present.