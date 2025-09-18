 Indore: India Posts Unveils Special Cover On Acharya Bhikshu
The Department of Posts unveiled a special cover on the occasion of the 300th birth anniversary of Acharya Bhikshu at the Philatelic Bureau of Indore GPO

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 12:01 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Department of Posts unveiled a special cover on the occasion of the 300th birth anniversary of Acharya Bhikshu at the Philatelic Bureau of Indore GPO on Wednesday.

Munishri Arhant Kumarji and Munishri Jaideep Kumarji were specially present on this occasion. The programme was held under the chairmanship of Preeti Agarwal, postmaster general of Indore region. The chief guest was Siddharth Jain, additional collector.

Siddharth Jain said that Acharya Bhikshu was an ideal personality and it is our duty to spread his dignity, discipline and ideals and this special cover will prove helpful in this.

Senior superintendent Post Office Indore City Division Shivanshu Kumar, assistant director of Regional Office DK Dongre, Praveen Shrivastava, Rajendra Vyas, Railway Post Office superintendent Umakant Shakyavar and other officers and employees of the Postal Department were present.

