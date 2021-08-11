Madhya Pradesh: Miscreants steal Rs 90,000 from Cash Deposit Machine

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Miscreants targeted another Cash Deposit Machine (CDM) of a nationalized bank and stole Rs 90,000 in Lasudia. It was the ninth CDM of a particular bank from which the cash was stolen. The incident, however, occurred two months ago and the bank officials came to know about it recently. After that a complaint against the accused registered in the police station.

According to the police, bank manager Sukesh Chandra Shrivastav has lodged a complaint that the cash was stolen from the Cash Deposit Machine installed in an ATM booth in Dewas Naka area. The incident occurred on June 16 but the bank officials came to know about it after they checked the account and found Rs 90,000 less.

After that the complaint was lodged with the police. The police have registered a case against unidentified accused under section 380 of the IPC and the CCTVs of the ATM booth and other places are being checked to identify the accused.

It was the ninth such incident in the city. The miscreants target CDM machines to steal the cash. They used ATM cards to steal money by manipulating the machine. So far the police have failed to identify the accused in any of the cases, or the exact way in which they steal the cash.

The police believed that a gang from Haryana is involved in stealing cash from the CDMs of a particular nationalized bank in the city. In the CCTVs, the police found some persons wearing caps and masks on their faces so that they could not be identified. However, the police claimed that a team is working on the same and the accused will be arrested soon.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 11:26 PM IST