Madhya Pradesh: Miscreants Create Fake Social Media Account Of Municipal President

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): In yet another case of cyber fraud, some unidentified miscreants created a fake social media account of Ratlam municipal corporation president Manisha Sharma using Uzbekistan's phone number.

The miscreants used a photo of the corporation president to create a fake account. The online crooks also hacked the contact list of Sharma and started sending messages to acquaintances.

After the matter came to fore, Sharma on Tuesday reached SP office and lodged a complaint with cyber cell. Initially, messages were sent to the mobile of the corporator's representative Rajendra Chauhan asking about his well-being.

After this, similar messages were received on the mobiles of other people known to Sharma. In her complaint to cyber police, Sharma said that her photo was being used by registering social media ID from the number +99897073XXXX.

She was informed on Monday afternoon by corporator representative Chauhan and other acquaintances that messages were being sent to them from fake social media IDs with her photos.

The corporation chairman has also appealed to all her acquaintances and common people not to respond to any message coming in her name. The messages might include seeking help or demanding money.

