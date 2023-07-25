Bhopal: Woman Loses Gold Chain To Snatcher In Koh-e-fiza |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An unidentified bike-borne man snatched a gold chain from a married woman in Koh-e-fiza on Sunday noon, the police said. Though the culprit has been identified after scanning CCTV footages, he is on the run.

According to Koh-e-fiza police station house officer Vijay Singh Sisodia, complainant Pinki Chouhan (21) is a home-maker. Her husband is an employee at a private company. On Sunday, the couple was going on a bike and had reached near Aditya avenue in Lalghati.

A bike-borne man arrived there and pulled gold chain and mangalsutra from her neck. Later on Sunday, the husband-wife duo visited Koh-e-fiza police station and lodged a complaint against accused. The police sifted through footages of CCTV cameras installed in Koh-e-fiza and confirmed his identity. Efforts are underway to arrest him, SHO Sisodia said.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Youth Injured In Accident Succumbs To Injuries

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)