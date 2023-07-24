 Madhya Pradesh: Youth Injured In Accident Succumbs To Injuries
Madhya Pradesh: Youth Injured In Accident Succumbs To Injuries

Madhya Pradesh: Youth Injured In Accident Succumbs To Injuries

He was identified as Rakesh Sagar of Shyam Nagar.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 24, 2023, 10:55 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Youth Injured In Accident Succumbs To Injuries | FP Photo

Hatpipliya (Madhya Pradesh): A youth, who was injured in a road accident, died during the course of treatment in a hospital, police said on Monday. Five persons, including the youth, were injured when the car in which they were travelling overturned after hitting a pole on Chapda-Hatpipalya Road on Saturday.

Since then he was under treatment. He was identified as Rakesh Sagar of Shyam Nagar. The car was heading towards Chapda village from Hatpipalya when the accident occurred. Five persons, including Vikas Dhangar, Sudhir, Akshay, Vicky and Rakesh Sagar were injured. Sagar’s last rites were performed in Shyamnagar on Sunday.

