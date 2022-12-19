Madhya Pradesh: Minor girl kidnapped, forced to drink insecticide, dies in Khandwa

e-Paper Get App
The girl was missing since Saturday night. After a futile search through out Sunday, her relatives went to Jawar police station late in the evening to lodge a missing complaint, the police said

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 19, 2022, 09:10 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl of Falia tribe was abducted by four men in a village in Khandwa. The abductors later forced her to drink insecticide due to which she died during the course of treatment at a hospital, the police said on Monday.

The girl was missing since Saturday night. After a futile search through out Sunday, her relatives went to Jawar police station late in the evening to lodge a missing complaint, the police said.

On the same day, the police found a girl lying unconscious near a field. Foam was coming out of her mouth. The girl was rushed to a hospital, the police said.

Khandwa SP, Vivek Singh said that the minor in her statement said that four miscreants made her drink insecticide after which she fell unconscious. The victim was not able to identify any of the accused as they were wearing masks.

The police are investigating the matter and will take action against all the accused involved in this case, said the SP.

article-image

