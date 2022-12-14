Madhya Pradesh: Guest teacher slaps, threatens student for refusing marriage proposal, held in Khandwa

Representative Image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A middle school guest teacher was arrested for allegedly molesting and threatening a minor girl studying in high school on Tuesday.

Giving information, investigating officer SI Saraj Muvel said that the incident was reported at 10 am on Tuesday when the class 10th student, accompanied with her friend, was heading to school. On the way, the students were intercepted by a guest teacher of middle school, near Tapas Clinic.

The teacher addressing one of the girls, allegedly made some lewd comments and forcibly held her hand. He then went on to propose to her and even threatened her with dire consequences, if she did not agree to his marriage proposal.

When the girl refused, the teacher slapped her twice and thrashed her.

The girl on returning home from the school confided in her parents about the morning incident.

The family then approached police and lodged a complaint against the teacher. Police have booked the teacher under relevant sections of the IPC and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police have arrested the accused and investigation into the matter is underway.