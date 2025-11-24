Indore Fraud Case: Accused Converted Money In USDT, Sent It To Person In China | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The accused arrested in connection with an online fraud of Rs 60 lakh with a person on the pretext of social media tasking, revealed that they had sent the money to a person in China, converting it from rupees to USDT.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that three people named Manish, Anurag and Krishna were arrested recently in connection with the fraud and were on police remand till November 26. D

uring questioning, the crime branch officials came to know that Manish was the prime accused. He was contacted by a person named Lino from China, who had offered him a commission of 10 percent of the money received in the fraud bank accounts.

Manish later included Anurag for a commission of 6 percent. Anurag offered 4 percent commission to Krishna who had offered one Siddheshwar a commission of 2 percent. They had allegedly taken bank accounts from people on the commission.

After receiving money in the bank accounts, the accused took their commission and Manish allegedly converted the remaining amount in USDT and sent it to Lino in China.

Dandotiya further said that Manish deleted the records from his mobile phone and the police were trying to recover the data with the help of the cyber forensic lab.