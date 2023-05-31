Madhya Pradesh: Minor drowns in well, another saved in Badnawar

Representative Image |

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): One minor girl drowned in a well, while another was saved by passers-by in Badnawar tehsil of Dhar district, police said. According to information, the incident was reported at Gudikheda Jaat village, where two girls, Kalibai (8), daughter of Dhannalal and Krushna (12), daughter of Babulal, both cousins went to graze cattle.

While they were sitting on the wall of the well, they lost their balance and fell into the well. Some passers-by heard their noise from the well and they brought them out of the well and took them to Badnawar hospital, where doctors declared Kalibai dead, while Krushna was referred to Ratlam district hospital, as her condition was serious.

The police have taken the matter under investigation registering a case under relevant section of Cr PC. The fathers of both the girls are brothers. The reason for both of them falling into the well is not yet known.