Madhya Pradesh: Fire in illegally operated chemical godown, 3 booked in Dhar

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 11:47 PM IST
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Anáillegally operated chemical godown located along Indore- Ahmedabad (four lane) Road caught fire on Tuesday but it was brought under control avoiding major damage.

As per reports, a chemical godown near Petpuja Hotel in Gunawat village caught fire, spreading panic among residents as they feared that the fire could spread to adjoining houses. The blazeáspread to the house of Gulam ľE- Hussain next door, causing damage to household property.

On being informed, a joint team of Sadalpur and Dhar cyber cell rushed to the spot and called fire-tenders by informing police control room. The fire was contained and no loss of life reported.

Complainant Hussain of Gunawad village had lodged a complaint with Sadalpur police station. In which he mentioned three miscreants namely Ashiq Patel, Ayaz Patel and Momin Warsi (of Gunawat village) stealing dangerous chemicals from tankers along the highway and storing it illegally.

On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered against the trio under sections 436, 286, 34 of the IPC. A hunt has been launched to arrest the accused. The police have been searching extensively for illegally stored chemical in nearby food joints including Bhagwati Dhaba, Tirupati Dhaba, Sadgi Dhaba and Krishna Dhaba.

