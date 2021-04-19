Madhya Pradesh: Minister Usha Thakur moves without mask at Covid Care Centres in Bagli

Bagli (Dewas district, Madhya Pradesh): Three Covid Care Centres have been set up in Bagli, which were inspected by Minister of Tourism, Culture and incharge of Dewas district Usha Thakur on Sunday.

Surprisingly, Thakur was not seen wearing a mask as she inspected Covid Care Centres and as she moved in the crowd. On few occasions, she wrapped stole around her neck.

After becoming Covid minister incharge of the district, this was her first visit wherein she inspect the arrangements of Covid Care Centres in Bagli. On the occasion, local residents submitted a memorandum to her with a demand to grant civil hospital status to Bagli Community Health Centre. Block Health Officer Vishnu Lata, SDM Arvind Chouhan, MLA representative Kamal Yadav and others were present.

Those who accompanied Thakur during Covid Care Centres included MLA Pahar Singh, BJP Dewas district president Rajeev Khandelwal, BJP mandal president Tikendra Pratap Singh and senior party leader Motilal Patel.