Indore: Don’t panic, all facilities of healthcare are available in city, says culture minister Usha Thakur

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While thousands of people queued up outside medical stores for remdesivir injections on Wednesday, state cultural and tourism minister Usha Thakur here appealed people not to panic and claimed that all facilities of healthcare is available in the state’s commercial capital.

“All facilities of healthcare are available in Indore so there is no need for public to panic,” she told media on Wednesday.

Replying to a query regarding queues for remdesivir injections, Thakur said this is difficult situation not only in Madhya Pradesh or in India but in the entire world.

“We admit that there are some challenges due to sealing of state’s border but we are addressing the challenges in a legal way. Soon, that drug (remdesivir injection) will be available here,” she said.

The minister stated that the people who are selling remdesivir injection at higher rates will have to face music. “We are fixing rates of certain drugs used in treatment of Covid-19. Medical stores won’t be able to charge more than the price mentioned in the government list,” she added.

On the issue of sealing board Maharashtra where Covid-19 is playing havoc, Thakur said public transport vehicles from and to Maharashtra are completely banned. “If the situation of Covid-19 worsens, then we may have to ban private vehicles also from plying between MP and Maharashtra,” she said.

An MLA of Mhow assembly constituency, Thakur said that the shopkeepers of her assembly seat have decided to voluntarily observe one-week lockdown. She called upon people to do whatever essential shopping they want to do by 6 pm and then go indoors.