Bhopal: Phati jeans apshakun hai, says culture minister Usha Thakur in support of Uttarakhand chief minister

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the ‘ripped jeans’ remark by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat was about to subside after an apology tendered by him, the controversy has resurfaced after receiving support from Madhya Pradesh tourism and culture minister Usha Thakur.

The culture minister who belongs to Indore was in the state capital on Monday. When asked by a media outlet about her views about ripped jeans, she said that it is considered to be a bad omen in Indian culture.

“People belonging to well-cultured families and people who adopt traditional lifestyle never go for torn clothes. If you remember, our grandparents used to either stitch the torn clothes or abandon them,’ said Thakur.

Last week, Tirath Singh Rawat said that women wearing ripped jeans send wrong message to society and children. Rawat wondered what values they would impart to their children, prompting a backlash from Opposition parties.

Tirath Singh Rawat said due to a lack of values, youngsters these days follow strange fashion trends and consider themselves to be big shots after wearing jeans ripped at the knees, while women also follow such trends.

Rawat faced harsh criticism from all sides with Opposition parties even questioning the BJP's judgment over his appointment. Celebrities and several women too slammed Rawat for his remarks and flooded social media with photos of them wearing ripped jeans.