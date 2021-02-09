​Indore: Usha Thakur inaugurates Jyotibha Phule Garden

Indore

The Jyotibha Phule 4R Nana Nani Garden created by using seven tonne of waste material ​collected by the Indore Municipal Corporation, was inaugurated by Tourism Minister Usha Thakur in the presence of IMC officials on Tuesday.

“The garden is a good place for people to remain healthy. People can get morning sunlight which will help them in increasing their immunity ​and indirectly it can help fighting from diseases like corona virus”, said Minister Thakur.

She also urged the residents of Sangam Nagar to develop the rainwater harvesting system in their respective houses. ​"By ​​installing such a system the groundwater level of the area will increase which will be helpful for the residents​," she said.​

IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal said, “We have used waste material gathered from all ​ over the city ​and also the ​trenching ground. Few of the used materials are brooms and other such things which were used by IMC workers and are now used for beautifying ​the ​park​.​”

She added that several artefacts have been made using waste material such as wood blocks, rope, tires, ply and other things gathered from Marathi School. Similarly, iron rods, plastic bottles and other things ​were ​used in making an artificial cow, a bullock cart​ etc.​

A well in the park was covered with ​a metallic net ​and swings were also made​ for children​. Several activities such as self-defen​c​e class and ​other ​workshops will be ​held in the garden in upcoming days, ​said IMC officials.