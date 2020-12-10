Madhya Pradesh: Minister Kamal Patel launches campaign in support of farm laws

He appealed to the farmers to organise a chaupal ( village meeting) to discuss the farm laws among themselves and urge other farmers to support the state government in its campaign.

He warned the farmers that if the laws were rolled back then future generations of farmers would have to bear the brunt. PM Modi has launched the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to provide benefits to small farmers which has helped them to improve their financial condition. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has increased the scheme's outreach to further benefit the farmers.

Kamal Patel said a 'self-reliant' India would be created only when the farmer is self-reliant but the middlemen are obstructing the benefits received by the farmers for which they have to unite to foil these attempts.

Patel appealed to the farmers to come forward and support the agricultural laws so that PM Modi can implement them firmly.

The farmers present at the meeting termed the agricultural laws as beneficial to the farmers and said they would fully support the campaign and stand firmly with the government to implement them.