Farmers Protest: Six AAP activists in Madhya Pradesh go on hunger strike

Indore: In solidaruty with the ongoing protests by farmers in New Delhi over farm law issue, six activists of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) went on hunger strike for indefinite time period here on Thursday.

The party leaders also announced plans to contest upcoming municipal elections.

The AAP activists sat on hunger strike at Krishnapura Chhatri. The local AAP unit stated that the strike will continue till the demand of farmers in Delhi is met. A female worker is also on a hunger strike.

On strike, Laxmi Chauhan said that the Narendra Modi government, which had gained power by making promises for the progress of farmers, is now exploiting them to extend benefit a few industrialists. “With the three agricultural laws, including the one related to MSP, will make Indian farmers like a bonded laborer,” she added.

Another striking worker, Sanjeev Vaidya said that farmers are the soul of India and no country can be happy by harassing their farmers.

“We want the central government to be sensitive and address the fears of the farmers,” he added.

The local administration has sought information from the MG Road police station regarding the hunger strike. On Thursday, the administration will send a team of striking workers for medical examination.

According to sources, the administration is preparing to remove the striking AAP workers for their safety.

Will contest municipal polls

Vaidya said that the AAP will be contesting upcoming municipal elections. He claimed that the party has increased its foothold in Madhya Pradesh. The performance of AAP in municipal elections will reflect that. The hunger strike by AAP is seen as a part of pre-poll preparation.