Government attempting to sabotage farmers' protest, says Punjab Minister

Chandigarh (Punjab): Punjab Cabinet Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday hit out at the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, alleging that it was trying to sabotage the farmers' protest, and instead of resolving the issues of the farmers, it was trying to intimidate the Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

In a statement, Channi urged the BJP government to refrain from such acts as the people of the state, the Congress party, and the state government was standing with the Chief Minister.

"The BJP government should refrain from filing ED and CBI cases. The people of the state, the Congress party, and the state government stand with the Chief Minister," the statement quoted Channi.