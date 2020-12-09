'My conscience does not allow...': Amid farmer protests, agricultural scientist refuses award from Union Minister

The agricultural scientist also wrote letters to Union Minister Gowda and Prime Minister Modi.

"I know you would feel it awkward that I refused receiving the FAI Golden Jubilee Award and Gold Medal from your good self Sir, I do not have any personal resentment or opposition to you or the Government of India," he wrote in his letter to the Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers.

Apologising for being unable to receive the award he added, "It is worth mentioning that I have no political or terrorist connection in my life history and is dedicated only to the integrity and prosperity of India."

He also shared a letter that he urged Gowda to give to PM Modi. In it, Singh urged the Prime Minister to withdraw the contentious Acts at the earliest.

"Ignoring the genuine demands and keeping Indians at roads during the winter is not in the interest of the nation. The farmers are committed remaining peaceful in any case, but any anti-national agency may disturb the peace. It is the prime responsibility of the GOI to avoid any such incidence while ensuring the safe return of Indians to their homes. I hope you will immediately listen to the voice of India while sincerely considering that anything below the withdrawal of bills would be a betrayal to the farmers and nation," he wrote.