‘Nothing for me to resolve’: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh after meeting Amit Shah over farmers’ protest

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence over the ongoing farmers’ protests on the outskirts of Delhi against the new farm laws.
While speaking to the media about the meeting, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that talks were going on between the Centre and the farmers and there was nothing for him to resolve. He also made an appeal to Amit Shah and the protesting farmers to find an early resolution to the impasse over the new farm laws, saying the agitation is affecting Punjab's economy and the nation's security.
"Discussion is going on between farmers and centre, there's nothing for me to resolve. I reiterated my opposition in my meeting with Home Minister and requested him to resolve the issue as it affects the economy of my state and the security of the nation," said Amarinder Singh after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah.
Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced a financial assistance of Rs five lakh each to the families of two farmers who died during protests against the Centre's farm laws.
Notably, farmer Gurjant Singh, from village Bachhoana in Mansa district, died in Delhi during the agitation against farm laws, while Gurbachan Singh (80), from village Bhinder Khurd in Moga district, died due to a massive heart attack during a protest at Moga on Wednesday.
The Punjab chief minister and his Congress party have been supporting the farmers' stir and the state Assembly had also passed a set of bills aimed at negating the Centre's farm legislation. Singh had earlier said that he and his government were willing to mediate in the talks between the Centre and the farmers in the collective interest of all.
The meeting between Shah and Singh took place on a day fourth round of talks are being held between the government and the protesting farmers. In the last meeting, on December 1, the farmers' representatives had unanimously turned down the Centre's proposal of a special committee to thrash out the differences and resolve concerns over the farm laws.
The farmers have hardened their stance, warning that if on Thursday "the last chance" for the government to take a decision on the laws was not taken the stir could intensify further.
The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
(Inputs from PTI and ANI)
