‘Nothing for me to resolve’: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh after meeting Amit Shah over farmers’ protest

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence over the ongoing farmers’ protests on the outskirts of Delhi against the new farm laws.

While speaking to the media about the meeting, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that talks were going on between the Centre and the farmers and there was nothing for him to resolve. He also made an appeal to Amit Shah and the protesting farmers to find an early resolution to the impasse over the new farm laws, saying the agitation is affecting Punjab's economy and the nation's security.

"Discussion is going on between farmers and centre, there's nothing for me to resolve. I reiterated my opposition in my meeting with Home Minister and requested him to resolve the issue as it affects the economy of my state and the security of the nation," said Amarinder Singh after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah.