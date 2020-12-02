Farmers to Centre: Call special session of Parliament and cancel all the new farm laws

Another farmers’ leader, Gurnam Singh Chadoni, said that if the Centre does not withdraw the new legislation, more steps will be taken to press their demands in the coming days.

A meeting which was also attended by Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait at the Singhu border was held today by leaders of around 32 farmers organizations.

Transporters threaten strike from December 8

Transporters, extending support to the agitated farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have threatened to go on strike from December 8. They said first they will stop essential supplies across North India, and then to other parts of the country if the Centre does not find a solution to farmers’ demands.

They have threatened have called for a 'Chakka Jam' from December 8 if the recent farm laws are not repealed.

Farmers undeterred, prepared for long haul

Farmers braving cold weather and camping at Delhi's Singhu border, said they won’t leave the protest sites until their demands are met.

As a result, police stepped up security after thousands blocked main entry points to the national capital.

Border points Singhu, the main access points for those entering Delhi from Punjab, Tikri, Ghazipur and Chilla, have become inaccessible.

Due to protests intensifying, key roads connecting to the national capital have been closed.

Farmer unions are concerned that the three new laws will lead to the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving farmers at the mercy of corporate houses.

But the government says the MSP system will continue and the new laws will give farmers more options to sell their crop.

Farm leaders met Union ministers on Tuesday, but the two sides failed to break the deadlock. The next round of talks is scheduled to be held tomorrow (December 3).