Maharashtra farmers to stage protest against farm laws on December 3

Mumbai: In a bid to express their solidarity and support to the agitating farmers at the Delhi borders, the farmers from Maharashtra will stage agitation on December 3 to oppose the three farm laws. The decision was announced by the coordination committee of the Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sangharsh Samiti here on Tuesday.

The All India Kisan Sabha state general secretary Dr Ajit Nawale said that various pro-farmers’ organisations, which have come together under the aegis of the Samiti, would take out protest marches in every district at the offices of the district collector and tahsildar. “The Centre is using every tactic to suppress the agitation on the borders of Delhi despite the farmers are determined to press for the withdrawal of three Central laws and amend various policies in their better interest. The Samiti has appealed to the people of the state to participate in the proposed agitation on December 3,’’ he added.

Further, the Samiti will also press for the withdrawal of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill moved by the Centre terming it anti farmers.

Already the Shiv Sena led Maha Vikas Aghadi government has deferred the implementation of three Central farm laws and appointed a cabinet sub-committee to examine the provisions and suggest recommendations. The state government plans to enact a legislation making a mandatory payment of minimum support price by traders with a penal provision in case of non-compliance. The minister of state for agriculture Bachhu Kadu has extended his support to the farmers who were stopped at the Delhi borders protesting against the three Central laws and farmer policies.

Kadu has warned that if the Centre fails to arrive at an understanding with the agitating farmers he would march with thousands of farmers to Delhi.