Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal hold fourth round of talks with agitating farmers

Another farmer leader said that they have prepared a point-to-point list of objections against the farm laws, as sought by the government, and added that they hope the Central government is willing to seriously discuss guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP).

Several farmers have expressed doubt that the MSP may be removed after the corporate markets, as per the new farm laws, start functioning. However, the BJP has maintained that they are committed to MSP with even senior leaders of the party and Union Ministers reiterating that the "MSP will stay".

"We have already given our demands to the government. We have come here with hopes. The protests will not end till the farm law is rolled back," another farmer leader said.

Earlier, farmers had met a delegation of Union Ministers on December 1 to discuss their demands, over which they are protesting at the borders of Delhi.

The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.