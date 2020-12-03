'Govt should not indulge in divisive agenda': Farmers ahead of talks today

Several farmers from different parts of the country like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh are marching towards Delhi to join the protest against new farm laws.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the government will hold another round of discussion with farmer leaders on Thursday in which both sides will present their views and it remains to be seen "to what extent issues can be resolved".

The minister said that the farm laws are in the interest of farmers and the reforms have been done after a long wait and the government is ready to address their concerns.

The government had held talks with farmer representatives on Tuesday. Tomar had said after the meeting that it was "good" and the farmer unions have been urged to share specific issues related to farm Acts which will be discussed during the fourth round of meeting on December 3.