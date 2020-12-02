Amid row over Trudeau's comments on farmers protest, Swamy takes a jibe at MEA

His concerns were not received well by the Indian authorities, with the MEA on Tuesday calling out "ill-informed" and "unwarranted" comments about the country's matters.

"We have seen some ill-informed comments by Canadian leaders relating to farmers in India. Such comments are unwarranted, especially when pertaining to the internal affairs of a democratic country," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said. In a terse message, the ministry further added that "it is also best that diplomatic conversations are not misrepresented for political purposes."

And while there is no doubt as to who the MEA was referring to, the fact that Trudeau had not been specified by name has become yet another talking point.

"Has the MEA today criticized Canada’s PM Trudeau by name today? (sic)" jibed BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy in a tweet on Wednesday.