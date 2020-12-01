‘Canada will always defend rights of peaceful protest': Justin Trudeau backs farmers' agitation in India

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday expressed concerns about the protest by farmers in India against laws to liberalise farm trade. He said that Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protest.

While speaking on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, Trudeau said, "The news coming out of India about the protest by farmers. The situation is concerning and we're all very worried about family and friends. I know that's a reality for many of you. Let me remind you, Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protest."