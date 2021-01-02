Madhya Pradesh: Mild earthquake felt in Khetia, nearby villages

KHETIA: Panic prevailed in Khetia and its adjoining villages situated on Madhya Pradesh – Maharashtra state border after a mild earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter Scale struck on Saturday afternoon.

According to National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake took place at 1:24 pm, 157 kilometers south-west of Indore at a depth of 5.3 kilometers. No injuries have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.