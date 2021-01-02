Madhya Pradesh: Mild earthquake felt in Khetia, nearby villages

KHETIA: Panic prevailed in Khetia and its adjoining villages situated on Madhya Pradesh – Maharashtra state border after a mild earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter Scale struck on Saturday afternoon.
According to National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake took place at 1:24 pm, 157 kilometers south-west of Indore at a depth of 5.3 kilometers. No injuries have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.
Locals informed that they felt first quake at around 1.24 pm and another at 1.26 pm. Maharashtra Savalda situated Earthquake Measuring Centre’s information officer Dilip Singh Jadhav informed that the epicentre of earthquake is between Khetia and Pansemal village.
As soon as the area felt two back-to-back quakes, villagers starts sharing their experiences. Khetia witnessed huge crowd due to weekly market. The discussion about earthquake was rife among till late evening.
