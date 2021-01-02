Madhya Pradesh: Gautam from Tanda village hoists tricolor at height of 12,500 feet in temperature of minus 13 degrees Celsius

Bagh (Dhar district): Gautam Jain, 25, hoisted the tricolor on Kedarkantha peak on December 29, 2019. He is perhaps the only person from Tanda village who has made this record. Kedarkantha is a 12,500-feet high mountain in the Himalayas. He achieved the feat in a temperature of minus 13 degrees Celsius. He is perhaps the only person from Tanda village who has made this record.

Talking over phone, Gautam said 32 young trekkers from different states had participated through Bikat Sports and Trek Adventures of which he too was a member.

They began trekking on December 27. They covered half way on the first day and rested in the camp. There was heavy snowfall at night, which continued till 1 pm the next day. Due to the accumulation of snow on the path, they could not begin trekking on the second day. The next day, trek leader cleared the path and only eight members including Gautam could reach the highest peak.

“On reaching the peak, we felt ecstatic,” said Gautam Jain. Jain and his companions Dilpesh Jain from Indore, Lavesh Jain from Indore, Ashi Jain, Nikhil Makwani from Punjab, Gauri Shankar from Tamil Nadu and Himanshu from Chennai hoisted the tricolor amid strong winds at a temperature, which was minus 13 degrees.

Gautam's family members and friends greeted have congratulated him for achieving the feat.