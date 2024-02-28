Madhya Pradesh: MiC of Ratlam Approves Budget

Representative Image |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of the Mayor in Council (MiC) of Ratlam Nagar Nigam was held which was presided over by Mayor Prahalad Patel. According to information MiC discussed the income and expenditure of the Nagar Nigam for the finance year 2024-25 and proposed some changes for inclusion in the ensuing budget of Nagar Nigam which was presented in the MiC meeting by Mayor Patel.

Later, MiC approved the budget of Nagar Nigam for the FY 2024-25. According to Nagar Nigam press release, the beautification of important corners of the city was also discussed and it was approved that flex lights should be provided at the important corners and walls of the city.

Construction of the approach road at the Mangalya Mandir was also discussed in the MiC meeting for which necessary provisions should be made. The MiC members emphasised the need to take steps to improve the underground water level of the wells, Bawdi, and ponds of the city and it was agreed that expenditure on this work should be enhanced.

The issue of keeping Nagar Nigam records also came up in the MiC meeting and a proposal was discussed to construct a separate building for keeping Nagar Nigam records. The MiC members Bhagat Singh Bhadoria, Pappu Purohit, Anita Katara, Dilip Gandhi, Dharmendra Vyas, Vishal Sharma, Akshay Sanghvi, Raju Soni, Ramlal Dabi, commissioner A P Singh Gaharwar and nagar nigam officials were present.