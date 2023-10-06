Madhya Pradesh: Mhow Woman Dies Of Dengue | File Pic

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A 36-year-old woman, Sandhya Jaiswal, died of dengue in Dharnaka near Mhow, on Thursday. According to sources, Sandhya was suffering from viral fever and was admitted to a private hospital in the city.

Dr Vivek Dubey, the doctor who treated the woman, said that the virus spread so rapidly in the woman's body that she had to be put on a ventilator. But when her health deteriorated, she was sent to a private hospital in Indore. But late at night her family brought her back and she died.

The doctor said that after testing dengue positive, information about this was given to the government doctors.

According to doctors, due to the changing weather, many types of viruses are being spread leading to symptoms of swine flu virus in patients with cold, fever, persistent fever along with cough and persistent cough.

They said that the testing of swine flu virus has been stopped in the government hospital, due to which it is costing at least Rs 4,500-5,000 to get the patients tested in private laboratories. Not every patient can undergo such expensive tests. Before Corona, this test was done in Central India Hospital, Mhow, but now due to its closure, it is being done in private laboratories.

Meanwhile, block medical officer Dr Piyush Tiwari confirmed the death of Sandhya Jaiswal of dengue. Apart from Mhow tehsil, dengue patients are coming from the Pithampur industrial area, he said.

