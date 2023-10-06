Madhya Pradesh: National Convention On Use Of Biotechnology In Livestock Begins In Mhow

FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day national convention on the use of ultra-modern biotechnology in the livestock and poultry industry was inaugurated under the aegis of Society of Veterinary Science and Biotechnology at Animal Husbandry College, here on Thursday.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Sita Prasad Tiwari was the chairperson and Dr AK Srivastava, Vice Chancellor of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Veterinary and Cow Promotion University was chief guest.

Former Vice Chancellor of Rajasthan Veterinary Sciences University, Dr Ajay Gehlot and Dr Umesh Sharma, Chairman, Indian Veterinary Council, New Delhi were special guests.

Describing the topic of the convention as important, chief executive Dr Ajay Gehlot said that in today's era, biotechnology is being used to make vaccines and to investigate new diseases and that IVRI has made a vaccine for chronic diseases.

President of Indian Medical Council, Dr Umesh Sharma said that VCI has sent the proposal of All India Institute of Veterinary Science to the Government of India. Dr AK Srivastava said that animal husbandry has a huge contribution to the GDP.

Dr RS Dhanotia was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award. Dr KK Hardia awarded the meritorious students of the university, Trupti Punwani, Neha Sharma and Sakshi Pyasi. It was conducted by Dr Sandeep Nanavati and a vote of thanks was accepted by Dr Hemant Mehta.

After this, in the note session, Dr CG Joshi, director of Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre, gave a lecture on one health and said that today's era is the era of microbes. There is a need to monitor these microbes, only then we will be able to take care of the health of animals, humans and the environment.

Dr Joyshi Jogi conducted the proceedings and Dr Rajendra Bagherbal welcomed everyone.