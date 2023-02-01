Madhya Pradesh: Mhow to host Central Command Cantt Board's conference

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): For the first time in the 200-year history of the establishment of the Mhow Cantonment Board a conference of officers of the Cantonment Board and Defence Estates under the Central Command will be held in Mhow. the conference to be held on February 11 and 12 will be attended by 25 CEOs and 8 DEOs under the Central Command including Director General Defense Estates Ajay Sharma and principal Director GS Rajeswaran.

CEO of Mhow Cantonment Board, Dr Rajendra G Jagtap told that Mhow Cantonment Board has got the opportunity to organise this conference for the first time. In this conference, the visitors would inspect the development done by Mhow Cantonment Board including Amrit Mahotsav Garden of Independence located on Mall Road, (Akam), Trenching Ground, Slaughter House, Food Zone, E-cantonment etc and will discuss related issues.

This type of conference has already taken place in two commands of the Ministry of Defence and the conference of the Central Command was yet to be held. Director General Defence Estates Ajay Sharma has been the CEO of the Mhow Cantonment Board in the past and with his efforts the Mhow Cantonment Board has got a chance to organise this conference.

