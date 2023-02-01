e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMhow: 'Budget focussed on future growth'

Mhow: 'Budget focussed on future growth'

FY 23 deficit 6.4% of GDP FY 24 deficit 5.9% of GDP

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, February 01, 2023, 10:57 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File
Follow us on

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Overall the budget is planned considering the future growth of our country. It mainly focuses on the capex that has been increased by 33% to Rs 10 lakh crore, which will help our developing economy to become a developed economy. This Budget is made with the objective of developing the pharmaceutical industry to make India capable to cope with any uncertainty like Covid 19 or any other health issues.

Green growth is also a central point of the Budget where govt wants to focus more on electric vehicles, natural or organic farming, coastal shipping for energy efficient transportation, replacing old polluting vehicles.

To promote employment new courses will be launched like coding, AI, Robotics.

Changes in the tax slab in the new tax regime will give relief to middle-class families. The government has reduced the cost of credit by 1% for MSME. For agriculture the loan benefits are to be continued.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Mhow to get 25-foot torch, glass meditation centre this month
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: 'Poor quality paint used to paint Sardarpur CHC' 

Madhya Pradesh: 'Poor quality paint used to paint Sardarpur CHC' 

Madhya Pradesh: School students stage street play on Khelo India Youth Games in Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: School students stage street play on Khelo India Youth Games in Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Two government employees suspended for purchase irregularities in Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Two government employees suspended for purchase irregularities in Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Minor girls, women among 5 killed in collision between two trucks in Burhanpur

Madhya Pradesh: Minor girls, women among 5 killed in collision between two trucks in Burhanpur

Madhya Pradesh: Case registered against AE, contractor  for irregularities...

Madhya Pradesh: Case registered against AE, contractor  for irregularities...