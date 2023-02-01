Mhow: 'Budget focussed on future growth'

Representative Image | File

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Overall the budget is planned considering the future growth of our country. It mainly focuses on the capex that has been increased by 33% to Rs 10 lakh crore, which will help our developing economy to become a developed economy. This Budget is made with the objective of developing the pharmaceutical industry to make India capable to cope with any uncertainty like Covid 19 or any other health issues.

Green growth is also a central point of the Budget where govt wants to focus more on electric vehicles, natural or organic farming, coastal shipping for energy efficient transportation, replacing old polluting vehicles.

To promote employment new courses will be launched like coding, AI, Robotics.

Changes in the tax slab in the new tax regime will give relief to middle-class families. The government has reduced the cost of credit by 1% for MSME. For agriculture the loan benefits are to be continued.

