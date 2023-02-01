Madhya Pradesh: Mhow to get 25-foot torch, glass meditation centre this month

Representative Image

Mhow (Madhya Patdesh): The Cantonment Board is set to give many gifts to the town next month. A 25-foot torch is being installed in Akam Garden, photographs of brave revolutionary and freedom fighters of the country will also be installed in this garden. So that the young people and children coming to this garden get acquainted with the brave revolutionary freedom fighters of the country. Whereas in Ambedkar Garden, a glass meditation centre is slated to come up. Probably by February 10, the citizens of the town will get both these gifts.

Apart from this, huge figures of different postures of Surya Namaskar are also being prepared to be installed in the Waste to Best Garden located on Mall Road. If the officers are to be believed, the figures will be ready in the coming week.

The 18 feet high glass dome is being made in the Ambedkar Garden for meditation and yoga. Music will also be played in the dome. Along with this, oxygen-giving plants are also being planted around the dome to maintain a natural environment. The area around the garden will be declared as noise pollution prohibited area. All the three facilties will be inaugurated in the coming month.

