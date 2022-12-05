Madhya Pradesh: Mewar Hospital loses license over grave irregularities in UJjjain

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): All nursing homes and hospitals must adhere to fire safety rules and regulations. The district administration recently inspected registered private nursing homes of the district to ensure compliance.

During a recent inspection Mewar Orthopaedic Hospital situated in front of Madhav Nagar police station failed to produce temporary fire safety certificate before the team. Even building completion certificate too could not be produced by the management. Besides, several short comings were detected on 16 other counts.

Following the shortcomings, license and registration number 302 issued to Mewar Orthopaedic Hospital was cancelled with immediate effect under the provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Foundation Home and Establishment Related Establishments Act 1973 and Rules 2021.

Inspection was conducted on the order of Collector Asheesh Singh. Recently, collector had received a complaint against the hospital regarding implementation of the Ayushman Yojana. The complainant had claimed that the hospital was charging fee from patients undergoing treatment under the Ayushman yojana.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: First phase of cricket ground dedicated to players in Ujjain