Madhya Pradesh: First phase of cricket ground dedicated to players in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: First phase of cricket ground dedicated to players in Ujjain

Yadav in his address said that the government was constantly trying to promote sports talents in the state

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 02:58 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The first phase of the cricket ground being developed collectively by Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, Vikram University and Divisional Cricket Association was inaugurated on Vikram University campus on Sunday. Higher education minister Mohan Yadav was the chief guest and Member of Parliament Anil Firojia and vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey were special guests. The ground is being developed in a phase-wise manner.

Yadav in his address said that the government was constantly trying to promote sports talents in the state. Sports grounds are being developed for our players of different disciplines. Talented players will mark their presence in the country and world and bring laurels to the state, said the minister. Players should display their talent and also good sportsmanship, he said.

The state government is also paying attention to the coach and ensuring their growth, he added.

Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association secretary Sanjeev Rao said that the work plan for this ground of Vikram University was prepared a year ago and on Sunday the first phase has been given a concrete shape and by next year the playground will get a new look. It is the intention of the government that the sports grounds are developed so that our talented players get interested in sports and participate in future competitions.

